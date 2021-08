We will continue to have nice, cooler weather at least for a few more days. However, the heat is set to make a return before the week is out.

We will see a few clouds mixing with some sun through the end of the week. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 90s through Friday.

This weekend brings more sun and temperatures topping out in the upper 90s and even some low 100s. The heat looks to carry over into much of next week with highs remaining in the upper 90s.