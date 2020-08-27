KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Weather

We are just a few hours away from landfall of Major Hurricane Laura in portions of Louisiana and east Texas. This storm has been described as ‘extremely dangerous’ and ‘catastrophic’.

For us in west Texas, things are going to be mainly dry and hot. Over the next five days, we will see temperatures in the 100s with plenty of sunshine.

Next week, there is a chance that temperatures will cool below the 100°. Until then, we will just have to suffer through the heat.

Wednesday was International Dog Day. Here are some of the dog photos that were sent in to me via Facebook.

