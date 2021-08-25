KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, August 25, 2021

High pressure over our area is starting to move away, opening the door for more cloud cover, a few showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Then, our attention turns to the tropics and what impacts we could see next week.

Clouds will start to increase as we go through the end of the week, and temperatures will start to cool a little into the low 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday, then cloud cover will increase into the weekend.

Next week temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side as we start out the week. A tropical system is expected to form this weekend and move into the western Gulf of Mexico, but impacts to our local weather remain uncertain at this time.

Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

