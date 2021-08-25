KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, August 25, 2021

High pressure over our area is starting to move away, opening the door for more cloud cover, a few showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Then, our attention turns to the tropics and what impacts we could see next week.

Clouds will start to increase as we go through the end of the week, and temperatures will start to cool a little into the low 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday, then cloud cover will increase into the weekend.

Next week temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side as we start out the week. A tropical system is expected to form this weekend and move into the western Gulf of Mexico, but impacts to our local weather remain uncertain at this time.