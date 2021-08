Today was a little drier than yesterday, and this dry trend is expected to continue into the weekend. More sun will return with warmer temperatures next week.

It is back to dry weather for the next seven days. We will see a little more sun and temperatures returning to the 90s through this upcoming weekend.

It is more sun and much warmer heading into next week. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 90s by the beginning of the work week.