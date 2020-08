The heat continues across much of the Concho Valley, prompting heat advisories to be issued for many counties. Over the next few days we are likely to see daytime high temperatures ranging from 103° to 106°.

These hot conditions can lead to heat related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

By next week the pattern looks to switch for the cooler, with a few chances for rain.