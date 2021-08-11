KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, August 11, 2021

We will continue to have a couple more warm days across our area, before the week is done. However, cooler conditions are on the way in just a few days.

Thursday and Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions with highs reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s. Then, cooler air will start to arrive as soon as Saturday, with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 90s.

This weekend also brings back more cloud cover and a chance for showers and storms. The best chance for rain looks to come on Sunday, with highs into the low 90s. Slight rain chances look to carry over into the beginning of the upcoming work week.