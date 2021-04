More sun, and cooler weather was the story for today. However, things are about to warm back up just in time for the start of the San Angelo Rodeo.

We will end the week with temperatures in the low 90s, with plenty of sunshine. We will see temperatures come back down on Saturday back into the upper 70s.

Next week will be a little more mild with highs in the 70s and 80s. There is also a small chance for showers by the middle of next week.