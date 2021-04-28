KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

More strong and severe storms are expected to impact our region tonight. Two tornado watches remain in effect until 9 PM and 11 PM tonight.

Any severe storm that develops tonight will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado. More showers and storms are possible on Thursday.

Much cooler air will be in place over the area on Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. The sun will return for the latter half of this weekend with temperatures warming back into the 90s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 60°
Rain
Rain 0% 71° 60°

Thursday

65° / 56°
Showers
Showers 61% 65° 56°

Friday

72° / 58°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 72° 58°

Saturday

70° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 70° 58°

Sunday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 65°

Monday

90° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

12 AM
Few Showers
46%
68°

67°

1 AM
Showers
58%
67°

66°

2 AM
Showers
50%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
65°

64°

4 AM
Showers
36%
64°

63°

5 AM
Showers
41%
63°

63°

6 AM
Showers
57%
63°

62°

7 AM
Rain
62%
62°

61°

8 AM
Showers
43%
61°

61°

9 AM
Showers
48%
61°

62°

10 AM
Showers
56%
62°

63°

11 AM
Showers
56%
63°

64°

12 PM
Showers
51%
64°

64°

1 PM
Showers
54%
64°

63°

2 PM
Showers
58%
63°

65°

3 PM
Showers
58%
65°

65°

4 PM
Showers
51%
65°

64°

5 PM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

6 PM
Showers
49%
64°

63°

7 PM
Showers
56%
63°

63°

8 PM
Light Rain
62%
63°
Rain

San Angelo

71°F Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.