KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

More strong and severe storms are expected to impact our region tonight. Two tornado watches remain in effect until 9 PM and 11 PM tonight.

Any severe storm that develops tonight will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado. More showers and storms are possible on Thursday.

Much cooler air will be in place over the area on Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. The sun will return for the latter half of this weekend with temperatures warming back into the 90s.