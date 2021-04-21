KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, April 21, 2021

It has been cool across the Concho Valley this week, but that is about to come to an end. Temperatures will be on the rise for the rest of the week and so will storm chances.

Tonight we will hang on to mostly cloudy conditions across the area, that will help keep us warmer than where we were last night. Tonight lows will be in the low 40s for many of our communities.

Thursday and Friday bring a small chance for showers and thunderstorms. The better chance for storms being on Friday with highs in the 80s.

Then, things clear out for the weekend, with highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s by the beginning of next week.