KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Rain chances are on the rise as we head into tomorrow. Then, things will start to turn dry over the weekend.

Tomorrow brings more showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley. Most of these thunderstorms and showers will roll through during the day and move out by late afternoon.

Rain chances drop off drastically by the weekend. Temperatures will also fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by this weekend.

Things start to turn more sunny by the beginning of next week. Temperatures will also rise back into the middle and upper 70s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 56°

Thursday

63° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 63° 59°

Friday

82° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 43°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 61° 42°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 66° 46°

Monday

70° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 70° 46°

Tuesday

75° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 75° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
58°

58°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

59°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
59°

59°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
59°

59°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
59°

58°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
58°

58°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
58°

59°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
59°

60°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
60°

61°

12 PM
Rain
80%
61°

62°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
62°

62°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
62°

63°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
63°

62°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
62°

63°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
54°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
55°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.