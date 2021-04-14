KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Rain chances are on the rise as we head into tomorrow. Then, things will start to turn dry over the weekend.

Tomorrow brings more showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley. Most of these thunderstorms and showers will roll through during the day and move out by late afternoon.

Rain chances drop off drastically by the weekend. Temperatures will also fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by this weekend.

Things start to turn more sunny by the beginning of next week. Temperatures will also rise back into the middle and upper 70s.