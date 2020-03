Monday- A mostly cloudy day across the area with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly over our eastern counties. High: 81° | Low: 50° Chance of rain: 30%

Tuesday- A mostly sunny day is expected across the area. High: 79° | Low: 50°

Wednesday- Expect a mostly cloudy day across the Concho Valley. High: 78° | Low: 60°