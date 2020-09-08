KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Our long awaited cold front is on its way to the area. Bringing chances for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to the area.

Tuesday evening our cold front is approaching the I-20 corridor, with temperatures in Lubbock in the 50s and Amarillo in the 40s. This front will likely make it to us late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

We will see chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next several days, with the greatest chance being on Wednesday. Rainfall totals look to be between 2-4″ for most of us, with areas of localized flooding possible.