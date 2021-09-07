KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, September 7, 2021

A weak cold front approaches our area this week, bringing another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Then, the sun makes a return with daytime highs approaching 100º.

A weak cold front will approach the region on Wednesday, bringing just enough lifting to allow for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop-up across our area. After the front pushes through, we will see more sunshine return to the area.

With the return of sunshine, we will see daytime temperatures return to the upper 90s. Then, a little more cloud cover next week will help bring temperatures back into the low 90s.