KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak cold front approaches our area this week, bringing another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Then, the sun makes a return with daytime highs approaching 100º.

A weak cold front will approach the region on Wednesday, bringing just enough lifting to allow for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop-up across our area. After the front pushes through, we will see more sunshine return to the area.

With the return of sunshine, we will see daytime temperatures return to the upper 90s. Then, a little more cloud cover next week will help bring temperatures back into the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.