KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Tuesday morning started off with a chill in the air. The days ahead have more sunshine and near normal temperatures.

Tuesday morning’s low made it down to 39° this morning in San Angelo, tying the record low set back in 1908. While we won’t get that cold again tonight, we will expect temperatures to get down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The next seven days are filled with plenty of sunshine and near normal temperatures. Daytime highs will range from the middle 80s to close to 90 over the next seven days.