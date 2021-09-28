KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, September 28, 2021

This afternoon gave way to some scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area, but a brief break from the rain is right around the corner. Then, more showers and storms return to the forecast by the end of the week.

Our Wednesday will bring about a brief break from showers and storms for many of us. Sunshine across the area will lead to temperatures rising into the low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Then, our next weather system will approach the area on Thursday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for showers and storms looks to come late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. With a few showers and storms lingering into Saturday.