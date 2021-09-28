KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, September 28, 2021

This afternoon gave way to some scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area, but a brief break from the rain is right around the corner. Then, more showers and storms return to the forecast by the end of the week.

Our Wednesday will bring about a brief break from showers and storms for many of us. Sunshine across the area will lead to temperatures rising into the low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Then, our next weather system will approach the area on Thursday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for showers and storms looks to come late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. With a few showers and storms lingering into Saturday.

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

