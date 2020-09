Beta is now a tropical depression, bringing lots of rainfall to the Houston area. Locally, things are going to start to clear out and warm up over the next seven days.

Tropical Depression Beta brought clouds to the area today, but the storm is expected to move out of the region starting tomorrow. Once Beta moves away, the days will turn sunny, with temperatures warming into the 90s.

If you have a weather photo you would like to share with us, you may submit it by clicking the button below.