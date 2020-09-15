KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle are gearing up to face the brunt of Hurricane Sally. However, around here things are remaining mostly dry across the Concho Valley this week, and not much change is expected in the days ahead.

The next seven days will be mostly dry across the area, with highs in the 80s. As we go towards the end of the week, we could have a few isolated showers or storms by Thursday.

After that, a weak cold front moves through the area Friday night. This will help clear out the remaining clouds, and keep temperatures this weekend in the 80s.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Florida are dealing with impacts from category 1 Hurricane Sally. This storm is slow moving, bringing flooding rains and storm surge to those areas.

