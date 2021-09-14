KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Weather

Tropical Storm Nicholas is slowly moving away from Texas, leaving us with more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Then, things look to cool off a little into the upcoming week.

Daytime highs are slowly going to start to climb back into the upper 90s by the time the weekend rolls around. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine to finish out the week.

Then, a little more cloud cover will start to work into the area next week. This will lead to slightly cooler temperatures, with daytime highs coming down into the low 90s by the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

89°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!