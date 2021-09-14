KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas is slowly moving away from Texas, leaving us with more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. Then, things look to cool off a little into the upcoming week.

Daytime highs are slowly going to start to climb back into the upper 90s by the time the weekend rolls around. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine to finish out the week.

Then, a little more cloud cover will start to work into the area next week. This will lead to slightly cooler temperatures, with daytime highs coming down into the low 90s by the middle of next week.