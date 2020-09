Today marks the first day of Meteorological fall, but it is not feeling like it, just not quite yet. Some storms will be possible throughout the Concho Valley for the rest of this week.

Over the next few days, there will be slight chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area. Most of our days will be mostly sunny, and a little cooler with highs in the 90s.

As we look forward to next week, there is a potential that we will see below average temperatures across the area.