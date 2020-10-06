KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The weather has been quiet here in the Concho Valley over the past week, and looks to remain that way over the next seven days. While it may be quiet here, there is a major hurricane that is tracking towards the Gulf of Mexico.

The next seven days will be filled with sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures. We will see daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend.

Hurricane Delta in the Caribbean Sea quickly intensified to a major category 4 storm overnight. This storm is not expected to bring impacts to our area, but is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week.

