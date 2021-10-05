KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The weather will continue to be very quiet weather over the next several days across our area. Sunny and warm days are in-store through the rest of this week.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the upcoming weekend. We will also continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the days ahead.

Next week brings a cold front through the area late Sunday evening. This front will likely be a dry front with no rain expected, but temperatures will come down into the middle 80s to start out next week.