KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The weather will continue to be very quiet weather over the next several days across our area. Sunny and warm days are in-store through the rest of this week.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the upcoming weekend. We will also continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the days ahead.

Next week brings a cold front through the area late Sunday evening. This front will likely be a dry front with no rain expected, but temperatures will come down into the middle 80s to start out next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

83°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

82°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

