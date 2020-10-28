KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Tuesday started out cold with a light layer of ice across the area. Tomorrow and the rest of the week look to be more sunny and slightly warmer.

Tuesday night will bring another chance of rain showers and a slight chance of mixed precipitation as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. Winter storm warnings and advisories continue until 7 AM on Wednesday for portions of the Concho Valley.

After Wednesday morning, we are done with the cold and winter like weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will rebound back to the 60s and 70s by this upcoming weekend.

