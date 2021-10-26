KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Strong to severe storms are likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. These storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

After storms tonight, things will turn really nice for the rest of the week. It will be on the windy side for much of the day on Wednesday with wind gust up to 40 mph.

Daytime highs for the rest of the week will be in the 70s, then warm slightly into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Halloween still looks good with plenty of sun and daytime highs near 82.

Clear

San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
55°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

81°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
19 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

