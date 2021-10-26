KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Strong to severe storms are likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. These storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

After storms tonight, things will turn really nice for the rest of the week. It will be on the windy side for much of the day on Wednesday with wind gust up to 40 mph.

Daytime highs for the rest of the week will be in the 70s, then warm slightly into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Halloween still looks good with plenty of sun and daytime highs near 82.