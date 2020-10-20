KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Tuesday was much warmer than our Monday, and we can expect the same for our Wednesday and Thursday. Friday however, brings us another shot of cool air.

We saw afternoon temperatures on Tuesday in the 80s across the area, with plenty of sunshine. This is what we will expect over the next couple days, before a cold front moves through on Friday bringing temperatures back into the 70s.

Next week looks to bring an even stronger cold front with the potential for some rain.

If you have a weather photo that you would like to share with us, you may submit it to us using the button below.