KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Mundane is most likely the best adjective to describe the weather over the next seven days. Not a lot to talk about in this forecast, but we will see a slight warm-up.

The next few days will bring a mix of sun and clouds across our region. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week, reaching well above normal for this time of the year.

The rest of the next seven days looks to bring more of the same. More sun and a few clouds to end the week, with highs climbing well into the upper 80s.