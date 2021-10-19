KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Weather

Mundane is most likely the best adjective to describe the weather over the next seven days. Not a lot to talk about in this forecast, but we will see a slight warm-up.

The next few days will bring a mix of sun and clouds across our region. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week, reaching well above normal for this time of the year.

The rest of the next seven days looks to bring more of the same. More sun and a few clouds to end the week, with highs climbing well into the upper 80s.

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eldorado

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

