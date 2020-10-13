KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, October 13, 2020

After a brief cool down at the beginning of this week, things are starting to warm back up. We could once again be in record high temperature territory on Wednesday, before a stronger cold front makes its way to the area.

On Wednesday, temperatures will reach into the upper 90s, with plenty of sunshine across the area. Afternoon temperatures will likely once again reach record highs.

After a warm day on Wednesday, a strong cold front will swing through the area on Thursday afternoon. This cold front will bring daytime highs back into the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

