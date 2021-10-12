KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Showers and storms are set to return to the area beginning overnight tonight. Then, some cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.

Showers and storms will start moving through our area overnight and into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will continue through the day on Wednesday.

A lot of rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across our southeastern communities. After the rain leaves Thursday morning, we will be treated to cooler temperatures and drier weather Friday and into the weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

82°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Mertzon

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

