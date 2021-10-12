KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Showers and storms are set to return to the area beginning overnight tonight. Then, some cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.

Showers and storms will start moving through our area overnight and into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will continue through the day on Wednesday.

A lot of rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across our southeastern communities. After the rain leaves Thursday morning, we will be treated to cooler temperatures and drier weather Friday and into the weekend.