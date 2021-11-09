KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Another cold front is on its way to our area, but before it turns cooler we have another warm day to get through. Clouds will start to increase across the area overnight tonight into the morning hours tomorrow.

A cloudy start to our Wednesday will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon, with daytime highs reaching near 80°. Then, our cold front moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

This front looks to be dry as it move through our area, meaning we do not anticipate rain or storms with this one. Daytime highs will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s behind the front and into the weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

