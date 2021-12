It is another warm forecast for the next several days. Things will cool down a little as we approach next week.

For the rest of this week, days will be mostly sunny with highs reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s. We will make it to the low 80s by Friday, with highs in the 70s persisting through the weekend.

A cold front will arrive on Monday morning, bringing highs back into the 60s to begin next week.