It was a really nice Tuesday across the area, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. We will expect to see more of the same in the days to come.

The days ahead are filled with sunshine and above average temperatures. Daytime highs over the next seven days will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

If you have a weather photo that you would like to share with us, you may submit it using the button below.