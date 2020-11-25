KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 24, 2020

After a Tuesday filled with temperatures in the low 80s and a few afternoon pop-up showers, we will see sunny weather moving into our Wednesday. Then, we could see another chance for showers as we move into the weekend.

Wednesday will be cooler and on the sunny side, but the warmth returns for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, temperatures will return back to the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions.

Friday, brings another cold front, with clouds, cooler temperatures, and a chance for showers across the area. This chance for showers looks to continue into the beginning of our weekend.