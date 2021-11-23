KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 23, 2021

It will be warm once again tomorrow, but then it turns cold just in time for Thanksgiving. Then, there is a chance that we squeeze out a few showers before the week is over.

Another warm day is instore for Wednesday across our area, with southerly winds bringing in warmer air. Overall, Wednesday will be a partly cloudy and warm day across our region.

Wednesday night brings another cold front to the area. This will bring a small chance for a few light rain showers across the region, and much cooler temperatures on Thanksgiving.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s, while highs over the weekend will be in the 60s. A few more showers are possible on Saturday, then things turn dry into next week.