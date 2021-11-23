KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 23, 2021

It will be warm once again tomorrow, but then it turns cold just in time for Thanksgiving. Then, there is a chance that we squeeze out a few showers before the week is over.

Another warm day is instore for Wednesday across our area, with southerly winds bringing in warmer air. Overall, Wednesday will be a partly cloudy and warm day across our region.

Wednesday night brings another cold front to the area. This will bring a small chance for a few light rain showers across the region, and much cooler temperatures on Thanksgiving.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s, while highs over the weekend will be in the 60s. A few more showers are possible on Saturday, then things turn dry into next week.

Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

60°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

60°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

