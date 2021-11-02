KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Rainy, cloudy and cool weather continues over the next couple of days. Then, the sun returns just in time for the weekend.

Tuesday night brings about more clouds, and a few showers across our area. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 40s into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday brings about more widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It will remain on the cool side with highs in the 50s.

More sun returns by Friday, with highs reaching back into the upper 60s. Then, the weekend will warm back into the middle 70s with plenty of sun.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

