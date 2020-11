We have had a quiet start to our work-week weather, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. This pattern looks to remain, at least for the rest of this week.

The weather for the rest of the week looks to be quiet. We will continue to see mostly sunny days, with daytime highs in the 70s.

Next week brings a cold front, with cloudy, rainy and cooler weather for much of the area. Behind the front daytime highs will fall into the 50s.