KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 16, 2021

It was another record breaking day in the books today, but cooler air is coming. A cold front will swing through tomorrow and will bring temperatures into the 50s and 60s.

Before the cold front swings through on Wednesday, we will see sunny and warm conditions. Daytime highs will climb close to 80° before the front moves through late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

Then, winds will come out of the north at around 15-20 mph. This will begin to usher in cooler air to our region. This will bring highs on Thursday into the upper 50s, and upper 60s on Friday.

We warm back up for the weekend with highs in the 70s, before another front pushes through the area. This front will bring daytime highs into the 60s on Monday.

