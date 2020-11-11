KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front moved through the area early Tuesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and drier air. Things will remain dry for at least the next few days.

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds over the days ahead, with temperatures remaining in the 70s and low 80s for daytime highs. The pattern looks to be mostly dry for now, but there is a slight chance for showers as we move into the end of the week.

Another cold front this weekend will bring a chance for isolated showers, and cooler temperatures into next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.