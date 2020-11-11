KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A cold front moved through the area early Tuesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and drier air. Things will remain dry for at least the next few days.

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds over the days ahead, with temperatures remaining in the 70s and low 80s for daytime highs. The pattern looks to be mostly dry for now, but there is a slight chance for showers as we move into the end of the week.

Another cold front this weekend will bring a chance for isolated showers, and cooler temperatures into next week.