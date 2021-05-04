KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Weather

High pressure has started to build into Texas and Oklahoma, bringing much nicer weather across our area. We will continue to see sunshine and highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.

High pressure will remain in place across Texas for the rest of the week, providing plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the 80s through Friday, before another warm-up brings 90s by the weekend.

Mother’s Day looks great, although it will be on the warm side with daytime highs in the 90s. Otherwise, there will be plenty of sunshine and warmth for mom on Sunday.

Sunny

