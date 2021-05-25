KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Tuesday

86° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 68°

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 95° 72°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 96° 72°

Friday

90° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 65°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 86° 67°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 87° 67°

Monday

85° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 85° 65°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
71°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
5%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

Some showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight across parts of our area. A few of these could be strong or even severe, producing large hail.

Storms will come to an end overnight, giving way to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday brings partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 90s.

Small chances of rain and thunderstorms will carry into the holiday weekend. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eden

84°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.