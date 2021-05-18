KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, May 18, 2021

We had some very active weather last night and early this morning across our area. Things will be a lot more quiet as we go through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Otherwise we will expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the 80s.

The rest of the week looks to give us a break from storms, but the clouds will stick around with highs in the 80s. The weekend bring back another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the region.