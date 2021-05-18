KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Tuesday

79° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 62°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 66% 83° 58°

Thursday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 65°

Friday

86° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 86° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 81° 67°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 79° 65°

Monday

81° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
77°

73°

9 PM
Clear
4%
73°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
64°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
81°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
79°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

We had some very active weather last night and early this morning across our area. Things will be a lot more quiet as we go through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Otherwise we will expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the 80s.

The rest of the week looks to give us a break from storms, but the clouds will stick around with highs in the 80s. The weekend bring back another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Sunny

San Angelo

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

80°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

