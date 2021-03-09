KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

It will continue to be a cloudy week across the Concho Valley. Then, some of us could see some storms before the week is over with.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day, with highs warming into the upper 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 80s by the end of the week.

A few of our communities could see a storm or two on Thursday evening. A few of these could be strong or severe in our northwest counties including Sterling.

Another cold front arrives to the Concho Valley on Saturday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms across much of the area. Some of these could be on the strong side, and we will continue to watch for the chance for severe storms with this system.