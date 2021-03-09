KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It will continue to be a cloudy week across the Concho Valley. Then, some of us could see some storms before the week is over with.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day, with highs warming into the upper 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 80s by the end of the week.

A few of our communities could see a storm or two on Thursday evening. A few of these could be strong or severe in our northwest counties including Sterling.

Another cold front arrives to the Concho Valley on Saturday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms across much of the area. Some of these could be on the strong side, and we will continue to watch for the chance for severe storms with this system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

65°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
56°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 58°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 79° 61°

Thursday

81° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 81° 61°

Friday

84° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 84° 62°

Saturday

77° / 49°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 77° 49°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 22% 70° 45°

Monday

71° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
62°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.