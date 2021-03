A cold front is on the way to the Concho Valley, bringing cooler temperatures to our area. Then, we will expect a warm-up just in time for Easter.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with daytime highs in the 60s, with mostly sunny conditions. Cool conditions will persist through the end of the work week.

Easter weekend will bring a warm-up with daytime highs reaching back into the 70s. Next week, we will start to see a return to the 80s.