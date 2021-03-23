KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Weather

It was a clear and sunny day across the Concho Valley, with temperatures in the 70s. This pleasant weather will stick around at least a little while longer.

The sun will stick around through Wednesday with daytime highs remaining in the 70s. Then, we will have another slight chance for showers early on Thursday morning.

Then, things start to warm up, as daytime highs head for the 80s by the end of the week. We will see a few clouds mix in over the weekend, with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s for daytime highs.

Sunny

San Angelo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 46°

Wednesday

75° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 46°

Thursday

75° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 75° 47°

Friday

83° / 52°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 83° 52°

Saturday

85° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 51°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 48°

Monday

80° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
1%
54°

51°

1 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
1%
47°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

49°

7 AM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
58°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
4%
62°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
74°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
74°

