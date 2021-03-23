KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

It was a clear and sunny day across the Concho Valley, with temperatures in the 70s. This pleasant weather will stick around at least a little while longer.

The sun will stick around through Wednesday with daytime highs remaining in the 70s. Then, we will have another slight chance for showers early on Thursday morning.

Then, things start to warm up, as daytime highs head for the 80s by the end of the week. We will see a few clouds mix in over the weekend, with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s for daytime highs.