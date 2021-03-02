KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

We saw plenty of sun across the Concho Valley today, and we will continue to see more of it as we go through the middle of the week. Plus, a warm-up is expected across much of the area before the week comes to an end.

Wednesday will bring more sun and warmer temperatures to the area. Daytime highs will top out in the 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

Another cold front moves through the area on Friday, this one will bring an increase in cloud cover, and slightly cooler temperatures. We will look for daytime highs on Friday to top out near 68.

This weekend, daytime highs will remain in the 60s with a few clouds sticking around the area. A return to the 70s looks to take place by the beginning of next week.

Clear

San Angelo

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 36°

Wednesday

75° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 46°

Thursday

79° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 50°

Friday

68° / 42°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 68° 42°

Saturday

65° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 65° 43°

Sunday

68° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 68° 48°

Monday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

12 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

4 AM
Clear
3%
38°

38°

5 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
5%
37°

38°

7 AM
Clear
4%
38°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

65°

7 PM
Clear
0%
65°

