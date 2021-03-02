KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

We saw plenty of sun across the Concho Valley today, and we will continue to see more of it as we go through the middle of the week. Plus, a warm-up is expected across much of the area before the week comes to an end.

Wednesday will bring more sun and warmer temperatures to the area. Daytime highs will top out in the 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

Another cold front moves through the area on Friday, this one will bring an increase in cloud cover, and slightly cooler temperatures. We will look for daytime highs on Friday to top out near 68.

This weekend, daytime highs will remain in the 60s with a few clouds sticking around the area. A return to the 70s looks to take place by the beginning of next week.