KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

More thunderstorms are expected overnight in parts of the Concho Valley. Then, things will turn cooler and drier through the rest of the week.

Tonight some storms will develop across portions of the Concho valley. A few of these may become severe, with damaging winds and hail.

After storms roll through the area tonight, things will start to clear out and cool down into our Wednesday. Then, winds will pick up throughout the day on Wednesday, with winds gusting upwards of 40-45 mph.

Then, things turn quiet for the rest of the week, with clouds increasing through the beginning of next week.