KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

More thunderstorms are expected overnight in parts of the Concho Valley. Then, things will turn cooler and drier through the rest of the week.

Tonight some storms will develop across portions of the Concho valley. A few of these may become severe, with damaging winds and hail.

After storms roll through the area tonight, things will start to clear out and cool down into our Wednesday. Then, winds will pick up throughout the day on Wednesday, with winds gusting upwards of 40-45 mph.

Then, things turn quiet for the rest of the week, with clouds increasing through the beginning of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 48°

Wednesday

69° / 40°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 40°

Thursday

69° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 37°

Friday

68° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 38°

Saturday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 46°

Sunday

70° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 70° 55°

Monday

78° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 78° 51°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.