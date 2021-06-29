KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, June 29, 2021

We have already received quite a bit of rain across our area over the past few days. More showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will decrease through the rest of the week, but we will keep a slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms through Wednesday. Daytime highs will also remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the rest of the week.

This weekend brings a cold front with another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. A lingering shower or storm is also possible on Sunday, with temperatures remaining below average.