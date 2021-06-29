KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have already received quite a bit of rain across our area over the past few days. More showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will decrease through the rest of the week, but we will keep a slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms through Wednesday. Daytime highs will also remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the rest of the week.

This weekend brings a cold front with another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. A lingering shower or storm is also possible on Sunday, with temperatures remaining below average.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.