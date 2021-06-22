KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

After a nice break from the heat today, tomorrow brings back summertime temperatures. Then, another front is likely to bring another break from this summertime heat.

On Wednesday, we will see more sun and temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s. This will be the pattern for the rest of our work week and into the beginning of the weekend.

Sunday will start to bring changes to much of the area, as an approaching cold front stalls across our area. This will bring more cloud cover, a chance for showers and storms, as well as cooler temperatures.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.