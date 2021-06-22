KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, June 22, 2021

After a nice break from the heat today, tomorrow brings back summertime temperatures. Then, another front is likely to bring another break from this summertime heat.

On Wednesday, we will see more sun and temperatures reaching into the upper 90s and low 100s. This will be the pattern for the rest of our work week and into the beginning of the weekend.

Sunday will start to bring changes to much of the area, as an approaching cold front stalls across our area. This will bring more cloud cover, a chance for showers and storms, as well as cooler temperatures.