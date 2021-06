We have had more sun and warmer temperatures across the area today. That has lead to a few pop-up isolated showers and storms across the area.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will fade away as we approach sunset this evening. The heat and sunshine will continue for much of the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will approach the low 100s by the end of the week. More sunshine and temperatures remaining in the 100s for the weekend.