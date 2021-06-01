KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, June 1, 2021

More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of the week. Then, things will start to turn sunny once again towards the end of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area once again on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will help keep temperatures on the cool side.

The rest of the week will bring mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures will continue to be in the low 80s. Next week will bring a warming trend, and we will start to see daytime highs rise back to near 90.