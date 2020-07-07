KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, July 7, 2020

After some afternoon showers and thunderstorms moved through the area, temperatures came down into the 70’s and 80’s for many of us. These cooler temperatures will not last long.

Tomorrow, the summer sun and heat make a return for the Concho Valley. We will see temperatures in the 100’s on Wednesday.

This summertime heat sticks with us for the rest of the week. We could even see temperatures close to 110° by the time this weekend rolls around.

Try and beat the heat this week and weekend by limiting outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours and staying hydrated. Also, try to stay indoors with air conditioning during the afternoon hours when temperatures are at their hottest.