KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 5, 2021

Our Tuesday brought more scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area. The rest of the week is looking to be quite a bit drier.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy conditions with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Wednesday will bring more sun to our area, with highs reaching into the low 90s.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry with highs in the low 90s. Daytime temperatures will be warmer than where they have been, but still below normal for this time of the year.

Next week will bring more clouds and slight chances for showers as we start out on Monday. With this pattern of below normal temperatures expected to continue into next week.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.