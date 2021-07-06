KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Tuesday, July 5, 2021

Our Tuesday brought more scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area. The rest of the week is looking to be quite a bit drier.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy conditions with a few areas of patchy fog possible. Wednesday will bring more sun to our area, with highs reaching into the low 90s.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry with highs in the low 90s. Daytime temperatures will be warmer than where they have been, but still below normal for this time of the year.

Next week will bring more clouds and slight chances for showers as we start out on Monday. With this pattern of below normal temperatures expected to continue into next week.